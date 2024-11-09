Award Banner
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts again, government to widen restricted zone

A general view of a residential area covered with volcanic ash at an area affected by the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano at Flores Timur, Indonesia on Nov 4, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 09, 2024 4:17 AM

JAKARTA — Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted at least three times early on Nov 9, spewing an ash column 9km high, as authorities planned to widen the restricted area, officials said.

A big eruption on Nov 3 by the volcano in East Nusa Tenggara province killed nine. Since then, authorities have been scrambling to evacuate 16,000 people from villages nearest the crater as eruptions continue.

"The eruption accompanied by the ejection of hot lava and hot clouds to the west and northwest of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is still occurring," said Dr Muhammad Wafid, head of the volcanology agency.

The agency plans to expand to 9km from 8km the zone southwest to northwest of the crater that people are not allowed to enter, he said.

Evacuation efforts continued, with some 10,700 people having been removed by Friday evening, data from Indonesia's disaster agency showed on Nov 9.

On Nov 8, Mount Lewotobi erupted several times, with an ash column up to 10km high.

