Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts again, spews ash 18km high

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in eastern Indonesia erupted on Monday (July 7), spewing a towering ash cloud 18km high and depositing ash on villages, according to the country's volcanology agency.

The 1,584m-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores erupted at 11.05am local time (12.05pm Singapore time), the volcanology agency said in a statement.

"An eruption of Lewatobi Laki-Laki volcano occured... with the observed ash column height reaching approximately 18,000m above the summit," the agency said.

This comes nearly one month after the volcano erupted and spewed towering ash clouds some 11 km high, leading to flight cancellations in and out of the nearby island of Bali, Reuters reported.

The volcano's alert level status remains at the highest level. According to the Associated Press, the Indonesian authorities have doubled an exclusion zone to a 7-kilometre radius since June 18 as eruptions become more frequent.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Indonesia has over 120 active volcanoes and sits along the "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

