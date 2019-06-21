Indonesia's tourist haven Bali aims to blaze global trail on stemming ocean plastic

KUALA LUMPUR - Less than half of the garbage produced on Indonesia's resort island of Bali is recycled, with thousands of tonnes burned or dumped in rivers and the ocean, researchers warned on Thursday (June 20).

Only 48 per cent of Bali's trash is managed responsibly through recycling or landfill, according to a five-month study by The Bali Partnership - the first step for the group's ambitious goal to end plastic pollution on the island and spur action beyond.

"What happens in Bali will always be noticed by the world," Ida Bagus Mandhara Brasika of the Bali Governor's waste management task force said in a statement. "In Bali we are now at the right moment to stop our ocean leakage... We'll start from Bali and the impact will be global."

The Bali Partnership, backed by Norway, is a new organisation uniting Indonesia's central and local governments, academics, waste experts and businesses, to support a national commitment to reduce ocean plastics by 70 per cent by 2025.

Like many parts of Asia, the Indonesian archipelago of more than 17,000 islands has a fast-growing economy and population, and a huge coastline with many densely populated cities.