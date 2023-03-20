Influencer in Indonesia fakes suicide to get views, ends up killing herself

How far would you go for clout?

In a bid to chase online traffic, an Indonesian influencer in Bogor, south of Jakarta, tried to pretend to commit suicide.

Unfortunately, her stunt turned fatal when she ended up actually killing herself, reported China Press on Sunday (March 19).

The 21-year-old had previously expressed her desire to end her life, which earned her countless comments from netizens who expressed concern for her well-being.

Planning to 'go through' with the act, the young woman had allegedly spoken to a friend about how she was going to do it and had even prepared a suicide note, reported Indonesian media.

According to local media, while the influencer was on a video call with a friend, she lost her footing on a chair and hung herself.

She was alone in her apartment when the incident occurred.

Investigations showed that she died from neck injuries, and the police have determined her death was an accident.

Chinese influencer dies after drinking pesticide on live stream

In 2021, a 25-year-old Chinese influencer died after she was egged on by her viewers to drink pesticide, according to reports by Chinese media.

Before her attempt, the influencer surnamed Luo uploaded a video sharing with her fans that she had been struggling with depression for some time, and previously spent two months in the hospital undergoing treatment.

During a live stream, some viewers noticed the bottle of pesticide next to her and encouraged her to consume the liquid.

They left comments such as "Quickly drink it", "Drink it if you want to" and "The bottle doesn't contain urine, right?".

Pressured by their words, Luo downed the entire bottle of pesticide.

Luo was eventually taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her due to the severity of the poisoning. The influencer died the following day.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: Bullies of Malaysian teen who committed suicide kneel at his funeral

claudiatan@asiaone.com