Injured Indonesian journalist seeks answers from Hong Kong police

HONG KONG - More than two months after being blinded in one eye by what she believes was a projectile fired by riot police, Indonesian video journalist Veby Mega Indah is still seeking answers.

On Sept 29, Ms Indah was among a group of reporters covering one of the hundreds of clashes between armed police and anti-government protesters that have broken out almost daily over the past six months.

"I am doing livestreaming that time. At one point, there are some protesters who showed up... The police are aiming at them shooting. I heard somebody, a fellow journalist behind me, yelling, 'Don't shoot! Don't shoot! We all journalists,'" Ms Indah said.

"A second later, I heard the bang and I saw some smoke from the stairs, then the projectile is coming into my right eye," she said.

Her case illustrates the risks media workers have been exposed to while covering the increasingly violent protests.

An unknown number of them have been subjected to tear gas, pepper spray, projectiles thrown by both sides and general mockery and verbal abuse.

Ms Indah, 39, works full time for Suara Hong Kong News, an Indonesian media outlet that serves the thousands of Indonesians working in Hong Kong, as well as their friends and families back home and around the world.

She said she intends to keep working in Hong Kong, her home since 2012.