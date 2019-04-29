Instant six-packs now possible at this plastic surgery hospital in Bangkok

Want a beach-ready body but don't have time to hit the gym? There's a place in Thailand that's offering a quick fix.

When it comes to plastic surgery, we are all too familiar with nose jobs, breast augmentation, and double eyelid surgery.

A hospital in Bangkok, however, has taken it one step further with 'instant' six-pack surgery for those who are too lazy to work out.

In an interview with Coconuts Thailand, Masterpiece Hospital CEO and surgeon Raweewat “Sae” Maschamadol shared that they receive between 20 and 30 customers each year asking for six-pack surgery.

Instead of implanting silicone into patients' abdomens, the abs are 'etched' out by removing fat around the abdomen area. This creates a more natural and long lasting appearance as opposed to fillers, said Raweewat.

While the surgeon claims that the surgery is painless, the recovery process is definitely not a pretty sight.

Photo: Facebook/Masterpiece Hospital

Don't worry, these are actually bandages are soaking up blood from where the fats were removed.

90 per cent of patients that undergo the surgery, Raweewat said, are actually fitness buffs who have trouble reaching their goals.

One happy customer is model Ome Pangpaparn.

Despite working out regularly, he was not able to lose the fats around his abdomen area, Ome wrote in an online review. Frustrated by the lack of progress, he turned to plastic surgery to get the abs he had always wanted.

Revealing photos of his past self, Ome did not shy away from the fact that his good looks were achieved through plastic surgery.

He added, "I do what I can. But in the parts I can’t, I leave it up to the doctor. I am confident that it will bring me more happiness."

