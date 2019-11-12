International experts say quitting Hong Kong police protest probe

Police standing guard in front of a bus stop in Hong Kong, on Dec 9, 2019.
PHOTO: Associated Press
AFP

HONG KONG - An international panel of experts hired to advise Hong Kong’s police watchdog over its handling of huge pro-democracy protests announced Wednesday (Dec 11) they were quitting, in a major setback for the government.

The move came a month after a leaked statement from the group revealed they felt the city’s police watchdog was not equipped to carry out a proper investigation.

Instead they suggested a fully independent inquiry would be better suited for such a large task.

One of the core demands of protesters – alongside fully free elections – is an inquiry into the police, who have been left to battle black-clad activists for six months and are now loathed by significant chunks of the deeply polarised population.

But the city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam and the police have repeatedly rejected those calls.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the panel said talks with the Independent Police Complaints Commission had made no headway in the last month.

"As a result, the IEP (Independent Expert Panel) has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role," the statement said.

The experts also restated the criticisms it had of the police watchdog it was hired to assess.

"We ultimately concluded that a crucial shortfall was evident in the powers, capacity and independent investigative capability of IPCC," the experts said.

The panel was announced back in September and was chaired by Sir Dennis O’Connor, who was tasked by the British government to write a report on the police after the 2011 London riots.

It included current or former police watchdog chiefs from Canada, Australia and New Zealand and a British specialist on crowd behaviour.

Earlier this month the chair of the IPCC gave an interview to a mainland Chinese media outlet rebuking the panel, saying they "do not understand Hong Kong’s situation".

Critics say the IPCC lacks adequate investigatory powers, is stacked with pro-establishment figures and has been toothless when it comes to holding the police to account.

Monday marked the six month anniversary of the protests, which were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to mainland China but have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule.

The last three weeks have seen a rare lull in the violence and vandalism after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections.

On Sunday, an estimated 800,000 people marched peacefully through the city’s streets Sunday.

An end to violence is something Mrs Lam has insisted must be a precursor to meaningful dialogue. But Mrs Lam has shown no sign she is willing to budge, leading to fears clashes could resume.

In her weekly press conference on Tuesday she dismissed protesters’ demands once more as she announced plans to go to Beijing this weekend where she is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

More about
Hong Kong protests police

TRENDING

LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

SERVICES