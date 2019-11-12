International experts say quitting Hong Kong police protest probe

HONG KONG - An international panel of experts hired to advise Hong Kong’s police watchdog over its handling of huge pro-democracy protests announced Wednesday (Dec 11) they were quitting, in a major setback for the government.

The move came a month after a leaked statement from the group revealed they felt the city’s police watchdog was not equipped to carry out a proper investigation.

Instead they suggested a fully independent inquiry would be better suited for such a large task.

One of the core demands of protesters – alongside fully free elections – is an inquiry into the police, who have been left to battle black-clad activists for six months and are now loathed by significant chunks of the deeply polarised population.

But the city’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam and the police have repeatedly rejected those calls.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the panel said talks with the Independent Police Complaints Commission had made no headway in the last month.

"As a result, the IEP (Independent Expert Panel) has taken the decision to formally stand aside from its role," the statement said.

The experts also restated the criticisms it had of the police watchdog it was hired to assess.

"We ultimately concluded that a crucial shortfall was evident in the powers, capacity and independent investigative capability of IPCC," the experts said.