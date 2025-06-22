Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation says it will not allow nuclear development to stop
PHOTO: Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran
CAIRO — Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Sunday (June 22) it would not allow the development of its "national industry" — an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development — to be stopped.
It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.
