Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation says it will not allow nuclear development to stop

Bushehr nuclear power plant.
PHOTO: Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran
PUBLISHED ONJune 22, 2025 2:33 AM

CAIRO Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said on Sunday (June 22) it would not allow the development of its "national industry" an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development to be stopped.

It also said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law, without clarifying the extent of the damage from the US strikes that President Donald Trump announced earlier.

