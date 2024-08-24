Award Banner
Ishiba announces bid to succeed Kishida as Japan's leader

Shigeru Ishiba, a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug 6, 2024
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONAugust 24, 2024 4:52 AM

TOKYO - Shigeru Ishiba, a former defence minister, said on Saturday (Aug 24) he would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Sept 27 that will pick a successor to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida will step down in September, ending a three-year term as leader of the world's fourth-largest economy.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Ishiba endorsed the Bank of Japan's policy of gradually raising interest rates, saying the normalisation of ultra-loose monetary policy could push down prices and boost industrial competitiveness.

