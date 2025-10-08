Islamist militants kill 11 Pakistani soldiers in ambush, sources say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Islamist militants ambushed a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border on Wednesday (Oct 8), killing nine soldiers and two officers, sources said, with the Pakistani Taliban claiming responsibility.

Roadside bombs hit the convoy before a large number of militants launched a gun attack in the northwestern districts of Kurram, five Pakistan security officials told Reuters.

In a statement, Pakistan's army said the soldiers died during an operation that killed 19 Islamist militants in the adjoining district of Orakzai.

In a statement sent to a Reuters reporter, the Pakistani Taliban said their fighters attacked the convoy.

In recent months, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who want to overthrow the government and replace it with their hardline brand of Islamic governance, have stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces.

Islamabad says the militants use neighbouring Afghanistan to train and plan attacks against Pakistan, while arch-rival India funds and back them, charges denied by both countries.

