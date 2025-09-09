Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha

DOHA - Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday (Sept 9), expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.

An Israeli official confirmed to Reuters that Israel had carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Qatar's Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.

Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Plumes of black smoke were billowing from the city's Legtifya petrol station. Right next door to the petrol station is a small residential compound that has been guarded by Qatar's emiri guard 24 hours a day since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.

Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel, condemned the "cowardly" Israeli attack on Hamas officials and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

