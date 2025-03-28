Israel vows forceful response after projectiles fired from Lebanon

Israeli said on Friday (March 28) it had intercepted a projectile launched from Lebanon and vowed to respond strongly to protect its security, the latest strains to a shaky truce that ended a year-long war between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel holds Lebanon responsible for missile fire on the Galilee area in northern Israel.

"We will ensure the security of the residents of Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat," he said in a statement.

A second projectile landed inside Lebanon, the Israeli military said.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanon government or from Hezbollah.

Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit southern Lebanon on Saturday after Israel said it intercepted rockets fired from across the border, killing at least eight people.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the rocket fired on Saturday, saying it had "no link" to the launches and remained committed to the ceasefire.

Under a ceasefire deal agreed in November, Hezbollah was to remove its weapons from southern Lebanon, Israeli ground forces were to withdraw, and the Lebanese army was to deploy in the area.

The agreement tasked Lebanon's government with dismantling military infrastructure in the south and confiscating unauthorised weapons.

The truce ended Israel's bombardment and ground operations in Lebanon, as well as Hezbollah's daily rocket fire into Israel. Both sides have accused each other of failing to fully implement the terms.

Israel says Hezbollah maintains military positions in the south. Lebanon and Hezbollah say Israel continues to violate the deal by carrying out airstrikes and keeping troops at five hilltop positions near the border.

