Israeli army says it targeted military headquarters, sites containing weapons in southern Syria
PHOTO: Reuters file
DUBAI — The Israeli army said on Tuesday (March 11) it had struck overnight military headquarters and sites housing weapons and equipment in southern Syria.
In its latest series of attacks on Syria's military infrastructure, Israel also targeted radars and surveillance assets used in aerial intelligence assessments in the southern region of the country, the army said.
There were no immediate reports on casualties.
