Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin to be released on Feb 18, PM says

BANGKOK — Jailed former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be released on Feb 18, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday (Feb 17).

Thaksin has been in hospital detention since August, after making a dramatic homecoming from living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid prison for a conflict of interest.

He had his eight-year jail term commuted to a year by the King after his return and has served six months in hospital detention due to an undisclosed health condition.

It was until now not certain when he would be freed. Feb 18 is the first day of his parole eligibility.

