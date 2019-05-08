Jakarta, nearby areas hit by major blackout, causing chaos

JAKARTA - Indonesia's capital Jakarta and some neighbouring provinces on Java island have been hit by a major electricity outage after problems at power stations on Java, the country's state electricity company PLN said in a statement yesterday.

The mass rapid transit system in Jakarta had to evacuate passengers from trains after the power outage that began just before noon local time, the company that operates the system said.

It was not immediately clear how long the disruption, spread across areas that are home to more than 100 million people, might last. The blackout appeared to have affected most areas of Jakarta, prompting the use of generators in some offices, malls and apartments.

PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said disruption in an unspecified transmission system "resulted in the failed power transfer from east to west".

Asked how long the outage was likely to last, a PLN spokesman told reporters via text message: "We are still working on it. Please pray it can return to normal soon."