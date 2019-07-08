Japan abuzz over wedding bells for telegenic son of former PM Koizumi

Mr Shinjiro Koizumi, who inherited the political mantle and lustre of his father, said he would wed Ms Christel Takigawa, a French-Japanese television personality known as the face of Tokyo's successful bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

TOKYO - The son of Japan's former leader Junichiro Koizumi and a popular choice for prime minister in his own right set the country afire on Wednesday (Aug 7) with news that he will marry and soon become a father.

Mr Koizumi, 38, a member of the Lower House of Parliament, said the two had been dating since 2018. Ms Takigawa, who is pregnant and turns 42 in October, said they had been friends for several years.

"When I'm with her, I can forget about the political battlefield, take off my armour, lay down my weapons and relax," Mr Koizumi told reporters at the prime minister's office where his father led the country from 2001 to 2006.

"I can be myself, this really helps me," he added.

He gave no hint of a wedding date and said Ms Takigawa is due to give birth early next year.