Japan to allocate $280m to support electric aircraft systems, Nikkei reports

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

TOKYO — Japan will subsidise hydrogen fuel cell systems and other equipment to the tune of 30.6 billion yen (S$280 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday (Oct 8).

The government's decision is aimed at supporting the development of components for electric aircraft with reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the newspaper said.

The trade ministry is expected to present the policy at a working group of the ministry's council, it said.

The government will allocate 17.3 billion yen for the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems for aircraft, and 13.3 billion yen for the development of fuel-efficient engine control systems, the Nikkei said.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=3s[/embed]

ALSO READ: China, India lead Asia's biggest hydropower crunch in decades