Japan considers missile exports to the Philippines, NHK reports

TOKYO — Japan's defence ministry is considering exports of Type 88 surface-to-ship missiles to the Philippines, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday (May 15).

Japan unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades last month, scrapping restrictions on overseas arms sales and opening the way for exports of warships, missiles and other weapons.

Japan wants to deepen ties with other Asian nations to counter China's growing influence, while strengthening Japan's industrial base in defence.

The Japan and Philippines defence ministries did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Japan's Self-Defence Forces fired a Type 88 anti‑ship missile during a ‌joint maritime exercise with US, Australian, and Philippine forces earlier this month, as Manila and Tokyo began talks on a potential defence equipment transfer.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said during a visit to Manila this month that Japan was eyeing the early transfer of Abukuma class destroyers and TC-90 aircraft to the Philippines.

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