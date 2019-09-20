Japan court acquits energy bosses over Fukushima disaster

A Japanese court on Thursday cleared three energy firm bosses of professional negligence in the only criminal trial stemming from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

The three men were senior officials at the TEPCO firm operating the Fukushima Daiichi plant and had faced up to five years in prison if convicted.

"All defendants are not guilty," the presiding judge said, ruling that the executives could not have predicted the scale of the tsunami that overwhelmed the plant and triggered the accident.

The decision is likely to be appealed, extending the legal wrangling over responsibility for the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl, more than eight years after the disaster.

Outside the courtroom, dozens of people staged a rally, including some who had travelled from the Fukushima region to hear the verdict.

"It is absolutely an unjust ruling. We absolutely cannot accept this," one woman said angrily, addressing the crowd.

"We will appeal this and continue our fight," shouted a man nearby.