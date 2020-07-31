Japan doesn't need to reimpose state of emergency: government

TOKYO - Japan does not need to reimpose a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, reiterating the government’s stance amid a surge in new infections across the country.

Suga said the current trend in infections was different from that in March and April.

The number of daily new infections in Japan hit a new record on Thursday, with infections spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo but also in other regions.

