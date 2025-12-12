Magnitude 6.7 quake hits off Japan coast, tsunami advisory issued: MFA urges Singaporeans in affected areas to evacuate

Four days after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's north-eastern region on Dec 8, another earthquake — with a magnitude of 6.7 — has struck the same region on Friday (Dec 12).

The quake occurred at 11.44am (10.44am Singapore time) at a depth of 20km, off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to the agency, some municipalities in Hokkaido, Iwate and Miyagi experienced a seismic intensity of 4 — out of a scale of 7.

The JMA also issued an advisory for a possible tsunami of up to 1m, adding that the tsunami could hit from 12pm onwards.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' embassy in Tokyo has advised Singaporeans in the affected areas to keep away from coasts and river mouths which could overflow, adding that Singaporeans should continue to evacuate until all advisories are lifted.

Singaporeans in Japan who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore embassy.

This is a developing story.

