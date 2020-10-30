Japan eases travel curbs for Singapore, China, 7 other countries

TOKYO - Japan has eased travel curbs for China, Australia, South Korea and six other countries and regions, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday (Oct 30), as Tokyo steps up efforts to revive its economy while preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan lowered its infection risk advisory level for Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, New Zealand, Brunei and Vietnam, besides China, South Korea and Australia, to level two from level three, telling its citizens to avoid non-urgent, non-essential trips.

Under the infection risk advisory level of three, the public are instructed not to take any trips.

Last month, Singapore and Japan launched a "residence track" for business executives and professionals who are work pass holders, as well as a reciprocal green lane, or "business track", catering mainly for short-term business travellers and official travel between both countries.

This will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore, both nations' foreign affairs ministries said in an earlier joint statement.

Both sides have been in discussions since July on the residence track, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that the necessary public health safeguards will be in place for the arrangements.

For the business track, safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.