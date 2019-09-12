Japan Empress Masako turns 56, still recovering her mental health

TOKYO - Japanese Empress Masako, still recovering from stress-induced mental health issues, said Monday (Dec 9) she was happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rituals and pledged to keep up the work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people.

In a palace statement marking her 56th birthday, Empress Masako thanked people who have warmly welcomed the couple after Emperor Naruhito succeeded to the throne on May 1, following his father's abdication.

"Many smiley faces I've seen in many places are precious memories for me and they will be my big moral support as I move forward," the statement said.

A Harvard-educated former diplomat, Empress Masako had been largely absent from public appearances for years.

She developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple's only child, Princess Aiko, and facing pressure to have a son to continue Japan's male-only imperial succession.

Emperor Naruhito's succession rituals spanned from late April to early December, and Empress Masako was seen smiling and seemed healthy at her public appearances.

Her doctors welcomed her accomplishment as a positive sign, but cautioned the people against raising their expectations too high, saying that could interfere with her recovery.

Empress Masako's long absence from imperial events and trips had raised concern that she could do even part of the work done by hugely popular former Empress Michiko.