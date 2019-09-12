Japan Empress Masako turns 56, still recovering her mental health

In a palace statement marking her 56th birthday, Empress Masako thanked people who have warmly welcomed the couple after Emperor Naruhito succeeded to the throne on May 1, following his father's abdication.
PHOTO: AFP
Associated Press

TOKYO - Japanese Empress Masako, still recovering from stress-induced mental health issues, said Monday (Dec 9) she was happy to have completed her duties as part of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement rituals and pledged to keep up the work and help her husband more for the happiness of the people.

In a palace statement marking her 56th birthday, Empress Masako thanked people who have warmly welcomed the couple after Emperor Naruhito succeeded to the throne on May 1, following his father's abdication.

"Many smiley faces I've seen in many places are precious memories for me and they will be my big moral support as I move forward," the statement said.

A Harvard-educated former diplomat, Empress Masako had been largely absent from public appearances for years.

She developed adjustment disorder, a condition marked by depression and other stress-induced symptoms, after giving birth to the couple's only child, Princess Aiko, and facing pressure to have a son to continue Japan's male-only imperial succession.

Emperor Naruhito's succession rituals spanned from late April to early December, and Empress Masako was seen smiling and seemed healthy at her public appearances.

Her doctors welcomed her accomplishment as a positive sign, but cautioned the people against raising their expectations too high, saying that could interfere with her recovery.

Empress Masako's long absence from imperial events and trips had raised concern that she could do even part of the work done by hugely popular former Empress Michiko.

But she accompanied Emperor Naruhito at all events, including his first public greeting as emperor when some 140,000 people gathered.

She sat next to Emperor Naruhito in an open car during a royal parade in November, enthusiastically waving to 119,000 well-wishers on the roadside, and she was seen overwhelmed with emotion and wiping tears with a handkerchief.

Empress Masako thanked Emperor Naruhito for his consideration and support for her and said that she hoped to further improve her health so she can give him more support.

"I hope to fulfill my duty as Empress, while trying to further improve my health so that I can help His Majesty and work for the people's happiness, together with him," the statement released by the Imperial Household Agency said.

Her doctors said Empress Masako has been able to expand her activities and regained confidence little by little as she constantly sought ways to maintain her health while taking care of her daughter, Princess Aiko. A warm welcome from the people also gave her encouragement.

But the doctors say she managed to complete her duties related to the enthronement ceremonies because of her strong sense of responsibility, not because she had fully recovered.

"We believe it's desirable" that she was able to expand her activity, the doctors said in a statement that was also released by the palace.

"But she has not fully recovered and her conditions have ups and downs. She gets tired after a major event or after a series of events," the doctors said. "Having over-expectations could go counter to her recovery."

The doctors said it is important for Empress Masako to continue her treatment while obtaining understanding and support from around her. "We hope you will continue to warmly watch over her recovery," they said.

There are expectations that Emperor Naruhito - who is Japan's first emperor with a college degree and who studied at Oxford - and Empress Masako will internationalise the imperial household.

Many Japanese were particularly impressed when she and Emperor Naruhito casually chatted with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania without interpreters during their visit in late May as first state guests of the new emperor.

The royal couple also freely conversed many foreign dignitaries who attended state banquets and tea parties to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in October.

As a former diplomat, Empress Masako expressed concerns about global issues, including marine plastic pollution, poverty, child abuse and people in the conflicts-torn areas.

She mourned for the death of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese doctor and aid worker who was gunned down in Afghanistan last week.

 

More about
Imperial family Emperor Naruhito

TRENDING

Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Miss Universe pageant host Steve Harvey announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Miss Universe pageant host announces wrong winner again as Malaysia wins Best National Costume
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Maid dies in hit-and-run after car slams into walkway at Farrer Road
Malaysian students&#039; beautiful mistake attracts Fifa&#039;s attention
Malaysian students' beautiful mistake attracts Fifa's attention
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
Man sits on PMD in train at Kallang MRT Station
&#039;Sesame Street&#039; puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
'Sesame Street' puppeteer Caroll Spinney - aka Big Bird - dies at 85
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Doctor tells Zheng Geping to stop working out - and other entertainment news this week
Anwar: I&#039;m still open to conciliation
Anwar: I'm still open to conciliation
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway
Affordable day trips around JB to maximise your time across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient&#039;s last wish and is a &#039;miracle worker&#039; to some
This Singapore therapy dog fulfilled a patient's last wish and is a 'miracle worker' to some
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
Hotel requests: What is the most outrageous thing you can ask for?
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)
The cheapest parking rates in Orchard Road for cars (2020 edition)

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES