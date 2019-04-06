Japan ends search for crashed F35-A fighter jet, continues monitor of area to protect classified info

An F-35A fighter aircraft from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force taking part in a military review at the Ground Self-Defence Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, Saitama prefecture.

TOKYO - Japan called off its search for an F35-A on Tuesday (June 4), almost two months after the stealth jet crashed into the sea sparking a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets onboard.

Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters that the search had been halted but that his teams were still investigating the cause of the crash, adding that F35-A operations in northern Japan had not yet resumed.

The ministry would also keep monitoring a wider area with underwater cameras "for the purpose of protecting classified military information", Minister Iwaya said.

Experts say Japan and the United States are keen to prevent sensitive debris from the plane being recovered by Russia or China, and Mr Iwaya himself has admitted there were "a significant amount of secrets that need to be protected" on the jet.