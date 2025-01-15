Japan foreign minister 'gravely concerned' about maritime tensions escalating

MANILA — Japan is gravely concerned about actions being repeated in the South China Sea that are raising tensions, and strongly opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, its foreign minister said on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Speaking during a visit to the Philippines, Takeshi Iwaya also said Japan would continue to provide to Manila development assistance and support for its maritime security, adding a trilateral mechanism that also includes the United States would be strengthened when a new administration takes over in Washington.

Iwaya's visit follows a virtual call between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and outgoing US President Joe Biden where the three leaders affirmed their "trilateral arrangement" in deepening economic, security and technology co-operation in the face of growing tensions in the region.

"Japan strongly opposes any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force or build up tension in the region. We strongly ask for easing of tensions," Iwaya told a joint press conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila.

US ally the Philippines has been embroiled in wrangles at sea with China in the past two years as the two countries face off regularly around disputed features in the South China Sea that fall inside Manila's exclusive economic zone.

Both countries have accused each other of encroachment, while the Philippines has condemned Beijing over the presence and conduct of its coast guard fleet.

China says it has sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international arbitral ruling that said its claim has no legal basis.

Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo said his country's relationship with Tokyo was among the most resilient and dynamic in the region.

The two ministers discussed the security situation in the East and South China Seas and their work together amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, he said, adding the two remain committed to a regional rules-based order.

