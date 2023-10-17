Japan to give $13.7m aid to Gaza civilians

TOKYO - Japan will provide US$10 million (S$13.7 million) in emergency aid for civilians in Gaza, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Japan is the current president of the Group of 7 developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern", adding that Japan expects the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible.

Kamikawa said she was also making final preparations for talks with her Iranian counterpart.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Iran-backed Hamas — which controls the Gaza Strip — after its Islamist fighters stormed Israeli towns on Oct 7, killing 1,300 people and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

