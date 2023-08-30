Japan has no plans to boost funds to ease reputation damage from Fukushima water release
PHOTO: Kyodo via Reuters
TOKYO — Japan's industry minister said on Wednesday (Aug 30) the government had no plan to substantially boost funds aimed at helping the fishing industry hit by reputation damage from the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The government currently has two such funds worth 80 billion yen (S$739 million).
ALSO READ: South Korea's 'sea women' fear Fukushima discharge will end marine trade