Japan has no plans to boost funds to ease reputation damage from Fukushima water release

An aerial view shows the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant following a strong earthquake, in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on March 17, 2022.
PHOTO: Kyodo via Reuters
August 30, 2023

TOKYO — Japan's industry minister said on Wednesday (Aug 30) the government had no plan to substantially boost funds aimed at helping the fishing industry hit by reputation damage from the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The government currently has two such funds worth 80 billion yen (S$739 million).

