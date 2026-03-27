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6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Japan's Honshu

6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Japan's Honshu
The quake happened at about 10.18pm off the east coast of Honshu, Japan.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 27, 2026 1:07 AMBYSean Ler

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off the eastern coast of Honshu in Japan on Thursday (March 27) night, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). 

The quake, which happened at about 10.18pm (Singapore time), was recorded at a depth of 10km. 

This was followed by five aftershocks of between 4.3-magnitude and 4.9-magnitude. 

According to the agency, some municipalities in Iwate and Hokkaido recorded a seismic intensity of 3 or 4 — out of a scale of 7.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

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editor@asiaone.com 

JapanweatherEarthquakesNatural Disasters
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