Japan minister Shinjiro Koizumi to take paternity leave, aims to be role model for working dads

TOKYO - Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced on Wednesday (Jan 15) he would take paternity leave, as he aims to become a role model for the country's working fathers.

Mr Koizumi, son of charismatic former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi and seen as a future leader himself, said he would take about two weeks of leave over three months following the birth of his first child this month.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been trying to encourage more men to take paternity leave as part of his "Womenomics" programme of bolstering women's employment. But change has been slow.

Some other lawmakers initially criticised Mr Koizumi's interest in taking parental leave, saying he should prioritise his duty to the public as a Cabinet minister.

Mr Koizumi said he decided to set an example for other men, but had struggled as he weighed his responsibilities as a minister against those of a father.

"Data shows that 80 per cent of men, upon joining the work force, say they'd like to take paternity leave, but only 6 per cent of them actually go through with it," he said in a speech, which was also posted on his website.

"I now understand the reason for this gap... So many other men are facing this same conflict, of wanting to take leave but being unable to do so."

Japan's parental leave policies are among the world's most generous, providing men and women with partially paid leave of up to a year, or longer if there is no public child care.

Policies are even more accommodating for government workers. But just 6 per cent of eligible fathers take child care leave, and most of them for less than a week, according to government data.

That is double the 3 per cent rate of a few years ago, but far short of the 13 per cent target set by the government for 2020.