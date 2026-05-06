Japan plans early transfer of warships and aircraft to Philippines

MANILA - Japan's defence minister said on Tuesday (May 5) his country was eyeing the early transfer of Abukuma class destroyers and TC-90 aircraft to the Philippines after Tokyo unveiled its biggest overhaul of defence export rules in decades .

Shinjiro Koizumi at a press conference during a visit to Manila said Japan had agreed with the Philippines to further promote defence technology under a new framework for the transfer of defence equipment.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said both sides agreed in principle on the transfer of defence equipment and were working on details.

Both ministers did not provide a timetable for the equipment transfer, but agreed to establish a working group to craft policy and operational requirements for the eventual transfer.

Japan and the Philippines are key allies of the United States and Japan and have been locked in maritime disputes with China, in the East and South China Seas respectively.

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