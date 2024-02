Japan PM Kishida plans South Korea visit on March 20

TOKYO — Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea on March 20, broadcaster Fuji TV reported on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Kishida seeks to meet President Yoon Suk-yeol and discuss issues including North Korea ahead of the South Korean legislative election in April, Fuji TV reported, citing government sources.

Kishida last visited South Korea in May 2023 as part of the two East Asian neighbours' "shuttle diplomacy", or regular visits between the leaders in the wake of improved bilateral relations.

