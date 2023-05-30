Japan PM Kishida's son to resign as secretary after 'inappropriate' behaviour

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's son will resign as his secretary, the premier said on Monday (May 29), citing "inappropriate" behaviour after photos of the son and other relatives apparently taken in jest sparked an uproar.

Mr Kishida told reporters that Mr Shotaro Kishida would step down as his secretary from Thursday, saying the change was due to "inappropriate" behaviour at the official residence.

A magazine last week published photos of the younger Kishida and relatives apparently pretending to hold a news conference at the official residence, including the podium where the prime minister usually stands.

"His behaviour at a public space was inappropriate for someone who is in an official position as political aide. I've decided to replace him for accountability," Mr Kishida said.

Their actions were widely criticised by the opposition. The revelations come at an inopportune time for Mr Kishida, who had gained a boost in popularity with the recent Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

Mr Seiji Osaka, a senior lawmaker with Japan's largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said the dismissal should have come earlier, Kyodo news agency reported.

"This is too late. I suspect (Mr Kishida) appointed someone who is not capable (of being the) Prime Minister's aide to the post," Mr Osaka said.

ALSO READ: Riding on G7 success, Japan PM Kishida eyes early election