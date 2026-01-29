Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Japan PM Takaichi's party seen gaining lower house majority in election, Nikkei poll shows

Japan PM Takaichi's party seen gaining lower house majority in election, Nikkei poll shows
Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Japan Innovation Party co-leader Fumitake Fujita and Hirofumi Yoshimura, Japan Innovation Party leader, attend an election campaign event on the first day of campaigning for the Feb 8 snap election, in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 27, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 29, 2026 2:03 AM

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is likely to increase seats and gain a majority in the lower house in a general election on Feb 8, a preliminary survey by the Nikkei newspaper showed on Thursday (Jan 29).

Takaichi called the snap general election to seek a mandate to gear up her expansionary fiscal policy, a move that triggered a spike in bond yields on market concerns Japan may be forced to issue additional debt.

While still early in the race, the LDP is gaining momentum and likely to see its seats exceed the 233 majority of 465 up for grabs in the lower house, up from 198 seats it holds before the election, the Nikkei said.

The LDP currently forms a ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin, which together narrowly hold a majority in the powerful lower house. It is a minority in the upper house.

The survey combined the paper's reporting and findings of a poll conducted jointly with the Yomiuri newspaper on Jan 27-28, the Nikkei said.

[[nid:728918]]

JapanELECTIONSPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.