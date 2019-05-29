Japan police search home of attacker behind mass stabbing that killed two, including child

Local residents pray to mourn victims at the site where a stabbing occurred in Kawasaki, Japan, on May 28, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

TOKYO - Japanese police on Wednesday (May 29) searched the home of the man behind a stabbing rampage in the town of Kawasaki a day earlier that killed two people, including a child.

The 51-year-old attacker, identified by police as Ryuichi Iwasaki, died after stabbing himself during the rampage, and his motives for the horrifying assault remain unclear.

On Wednesday morning, police searched his home, not far from the scene of the morning attack, seizing unspecified material, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Local media said Iwasaki was living with relatives in their 80s, but gave no further details.

Police had no comment on the investigation and declined to offer any further details about the attacker.

The rampage in the town south of Tokyo on Tuesday morning killed two people - 11-year-old schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi and a 39-year-old parent, identified as government official Satoshi Oyama, a Myanmar specialist.

Seventeen more people, mainly young children, were injured, according to authorities.

Iwasaki had crept silently up behind students of Caritas Gakuen (school) as they waited for their school bus and began slashing randomly at them with knives in both hands, before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

By Wednesday morning, few details had emerged about the attacker and his motive for the assault, with neighbours telling local media that they knew little about the man.

A female neighbour told Kyodo news agency that Iwasaki had said good morning to her 40 minutes before carrying out the attack, an interaction she described as unusual.

The news agency said Iwasaki was believed to have gone to local schools, but there was no confirmation.

A man who identified himself as having taught Iwasaki in junior high school, when the suspect was around 14, told NHK he was "not the kind of child who stands out".

"He and his friends would shove each other playfully, but he didn't attack anyone violently," the teacher said.

In the wake of the attack, Japan's government said it would review measures to ensure the safety of children travelling to and from school.

Japan has one of the lowest rates of violent crime in the developed world, and it is common for even young children to take public transport alone to get to and from school.

"The whole government will work in unison to ensure the children's safety," government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters after a ministerial meeting on the issue.

The attack shocked Japan, where violent crime is vanishingly rare, in part because of strict regulations on gun ownership.

On Wednesday morning, people were still arriving at the scene of the attack to lay flowers and other tributes to those killed.

The Caritas school will be closed for the rest of the week, and officials said on Tuesday that they would offer students mental health support after the attack.

More about

Japan crime police
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man in Taiwan cuts up wife&#039;s expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Man in Taiwan cuts up wife's expensive bra after oil seeps out from it
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Goo Hara, K-pop star in suicide bid scare, issues apology
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Accountant who embezzled $40 million a compulsive gambler who got a kick from placing $150,000 wagers
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn&#039;t leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Celebrity trainer Jordan Yeoh didn't leave his home for 3 days after durian fame
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Malaysian woman missing in China after holidaying with boyfriend
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Tanya Chua, Karen Mok and Cyndi Wang win big at Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in Singapore
Tanya Chua, Karen Mok and Cyndi Wang win big at Global Chinese Golden Chart Awards in Singapore
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
19-year-old given reformative training for stabbing father
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali
You missed it: Priscilla Wong, Edwin Siu hold intimate wedding in Bali

LIFESTYLE

Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa&#039;s Pokémon Carnival in June
Free plushies and giant inflatables at Sentosa's Pokémon Carnival in June
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
Ramadan grub: Break fast at these cool new restaurants
How to get national day parade (NDP) 2019 tickets: Possible (but not proven) ways you can increase your chances of successfully balloting for tickets
How to increase your chances of getting NDP2019 tickets

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald&#039;s hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Burger King drops Mala burgers while McDonald's hits back with return of spicy McNuggets and curry sauce bottle
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste
Kingdom star Kento Yamazaki a fan of yam paste

SERVICES