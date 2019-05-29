Japan police search home of attacker behind mass stabbing that killed two, including child

Local residents pray to mourn victims at the site where a stabbing occurred in Kawasaki, Japan, on May 28, 2019.

TOKYO - Japanese police on Wednesday (May 29) searched the home of the man behind a stabbing rampage in the town of Kawasaki a day earlier that killed two people, including a child.

The 51-year-old attacker, identified by police as Ryuichi Iwasaki, died after stabbing himself during the rampage, and his motives for the horrifying assault remain unclear.

On Wednesday morning, police searched his home, not far from the scene of the morning attack, seizing unspecified material, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Local media said Iwasaki was living with relatives in their 80s, but gave no further details.