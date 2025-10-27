In KL for Asean meetings, Japanese PM Takaichi visits Japanese Cemetery and National Monument

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi paid respects at the Japanese Cemetery and the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Oct 26).
Takaichi, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct 21, and this is her first overseas trip since assuming office.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, she attended the Asean-Japan and Asia Zero Emission Community meetings on Oct 26.
She also held bilateral meetings with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim,and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
Takaichi then had a call with US President Donald Trump who headed to Tokyo for trade and security talks on Monday (Oct 27).
Takaichi visited Japanese Cemetery and National Monument
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, she said that she was "deeply moved" to be able to honour the memory of those (Japanese) who lost their lives in Malaysia.
"I also visited the National Monument, which commemorates the soldiers and civilians who perished in the two World Wars and Malaysia's struggle for independence, reflecting on Malaysia's history," she added.
本日、クアラルンプール日本人墓地を訪問し、慰霊碑に献花しました。マレーシアで命を落とした先人を慰霊することができ、感慨深く思います。
これに続けて、二度の大戦やマレーシアの独立闘争で亡くなられた兵士と市民の霊を慰める国家記念碑も訪問し、マレーシアの歴史に思いを馳せました。 pic.twitter.com/Wr7Six2L4t
— 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) October 26, 2025
