In KL for Asean meetings, Japanese PM Takaichi visits Japanese Cemetery and National Monument

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi paid respects at the Japanese Cemetery and the National Monument in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (Oct 26).

Takaichi, 64, was elected prime minister on Oct 21, and this is her first overseas trip since assuming office.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, she attended the Asean-Japan and Asia Zero Emission Community meetings on Oct 26.

She also held bilateral meetings with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim,and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Takaichi then had a call with US President Donald Trump who headed to Tokyo for trade and security talks on Monday (Oct 27).

Takaichi visited Japanese Cemetery and National Monument

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, she said that she was "deeply moved" to be able to honour the memory of those (Japanese) who lost their lives in Malaysia.

"I also visited the National Monument, which commemorates the soldiers and civilians who perished in the two World Wars and Malaysia's struggle for independence, reflecting on Malaysia's history," she added.

