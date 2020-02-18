Japan prosperity rite draws thousands in loincloths despite winter cold

Men dressed in loincloths react as a priest splashes water on them before they prepare to snatch a wooden stick called “shingi” during a naked festival at Saidaiji Temple in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture Japan, February 15, 2020. The person who grabs the wooden stick is considered the “luckiest man of the year”.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

OKAYAMA, Japan - About 10,000 Japanese men clad only in loincloths braved freezing temperatures at the weekend to pack into a temple and scramble in the dark for lucky wooden talismans tossed into the crowd, in a ritual that dates back five centuries.

The highlight of the raucous day-long 'Hadaka Matsuri' festival came at 10 pm on Saturday, when the lights went out and a priest threw bundles of twigs and two lucky sticks, each about 20-cm (8-inch) -long, among the participants.

That set off a 30-minute tussle for the sticks, coveted as symbols of good fortune and prosperity, although most men escaped with just a few cuts and bruises, in contrast to past occasions, when some have been crushed to death.

"Once a year, at the coldest time in February, we wrap ourselves in just a loincloth to be a man," said 55-year-old Yasuhiko Tokuyama, the president of a regional electronics firm.

"That's the significance of this event and why I continue to participate."

Plenty of sake and beer is sold outside the temple to warm the revellers, but a purifying plunge into pools of cold water before the start of the festival was a shock to the system for most.

The annual celebration at the Saidaiji Kannonin Temple in the southern city of Okayama has its roots in a competition to grab paper talismans that dates back more than 500 years.

But as its popularity grew, the paper talismans began to rip, as did the clothes of the rising number of participants, so that eventually wooden sticks were adopted and garments discarded.

More about
Japan Festivals/Celebrations

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Coronavirus: Pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out
Car flips over after crash in Jalan Besar, driver crawls out
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Using your parents&#039; OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Using your parents' OA to pay for your university or polytechnic fees
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
You could get jailed if you try Skullbreaker challenge in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES