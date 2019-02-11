Japan retailers to charge for plastic bags from 2020

The move brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TOKYO - Japanese retailers including supermarkets and convenience stores will be required to charge for plastic bags from next summer, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, a government panel agreed on Friday (Nov 1).

The move brings Japan in line with many other countries that have already adopted the environmentally friendly measure, but it will only come into effect in July 2020.

There will be no set price for a bag, with each retailer able to decide how much to charge.

The government will try to "ingrain the habit among consumers of bringing bags" and help them understand the move as "a step towards transforming their lifestyle", according to documents on the plan.

It comes after the Group of 20 major economies agreed in June a deal to reduce marine plastic waste at a meeting in the host nation Japan.

Campaigners have criticised the East Asian country for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption - particularly as it produces more plastic packaging waste per capita than any nation apart from the United States, according to the UN.

Japan touts an enviable waste-management system, and the government says that 86 per cent of its plastic waste is recycled.

But much of that "recycling" involves simply incinerating plastic, often to produce energy - a process that generates carbon dioxide and contributes to climate change.

Japan exports around 10 per cent of its plastic waste for recycling overseas. But research by environmentalists shows the waste can end up in the ocean or emit harmful pollutants when burned improperly.

In 2018, Japan's government unveiled a proposal to tackle plastic waste, with the goal of reducing the 9.4 million tonnes produced by the country each year by a quarter by 2030.

More about
Plastics Japan Waste Management ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES G-20 (Group of 20)

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Condo resident-security officer spat: Services of security agency at Eight Riversuites condo terminated
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Did Jay Chou take down photos because of this singer?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES