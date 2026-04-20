7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Iwate, tsunami warning triggered

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Japan's north-eastern coast on Monday (April 20) afternoon, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake, which happened at about 3.55pm (Singapore time), was recorded off the coast of Sanriku and at a depth of 10km.

According to the agency, several municipalities along the eastern coast, including Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi, have recorded a seismic intensity of 4 or 5 — out of a scale of 7.

Tsunami warnings with a maximum height of 3m were also issued for Iwate and parts of Hokkaido.

Those living near the coastal areas, rivers, and lakes have been advised to evacuate to higher ground.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com