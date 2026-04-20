7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Iwate, tsunami warning triggered

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck off Japan's north-eastern coast on Monday (April 20) afternoon, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake, which happened at about 3.55pm (Singapore time), was recorded off the coast of Sanriku and at a depth of 10km.

According to the agency, several municipalities along the eastern coast, including Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi, have recorded a seismic intensity of 4 or 5 — out of a scale of 7.

Tsunami warnings, train service suspended

Tsunami warnings with a maximum height of 3m were also issued for Iwate and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

In a statement issued by the prime minister's office, Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said those living near the coastal areas, rivers, and lakes should evacuate to "higher, safer places".

She added that the government was trying to confirm whether there were any casualties or property damage.

Japan broadcaster NHK reported just after 5pm that an 80cm-high tsunami has struck Kuji Port in Iwate, with water level still rising.

Meanwhile, a 40cm-high tsunami has also been reported at Miyako Port, also in Iwate.

Rail operator Tohohu Shinkansen bullet train said its service between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori stations has been suspended due to the earthquake.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com