Japan says man held in China after alleged spying reports

TOKYO - Chinese authorities have detained a Japanese man in Beijing, a government spokesman in Tokyo confirmed Monday (Oct 21), following media reports that a university professor was being held on suspicion of spying.

"The Japanese embassy in China confirmed that a Japanese man in his 40s was detained by Chinese authorities in Beijing in September for (allegedly) violating Chinese laws," Japan's top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

He did not specify the charges against the man, but local media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who was held on suspicion of spying.

The man, who has not been named, worked previously for the National Institute for Defence Studies in the defence ministry and the Japanese foreign ministry, according to local media reports.