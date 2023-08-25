asia

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese bombers near Okinawa island

TOKYO - Japan's defence ministry on Friday (Aug 25) said it scrambled jet fighters to monitor two Chinese air force bombers flying between Okinawa and Miyako islands in the morning.

The Chinese H-6 bombers were spotted flying through the strait between southwest Japan's Okinawa and Miyako islands, the ministry said. Okinawa is home to one of the major US military bases in Asia-Pacific.

