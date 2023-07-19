asia

Japan visitors top 2 million in June for first time since pandemic

Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan on March 22.
July 19, 2023

TOKYO - Visitors to Japan exceeded two million in June for the first time in more than three years, official data showed on Wednesday (July 19), drawn in by the weak yen and helping foster a recovery in the pandemic-stricken retail sector.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure rose to 2.07 million last month, clearing the two million mark for the first time since February 2020, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

That was up from 1.9 million arrivals in May, but still down 28 per cent from the level in June 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak.

