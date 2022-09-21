Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: Media

TOKYO - Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sept 21).

The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said.

The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its Covid-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to debate border easing measures on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister, who departed on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly Meeting, may announce the border easing during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Currently, the wearing of masks is not compulsory in Japan but is strongly recommended indoors and on public transport.