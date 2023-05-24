Japan won't join Nato, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a bilateral meeting held by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured), on the sideline of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan on May 21.
PHOTO: Reuters

      TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday (May 24) said the country had no plans to become a Nato member but acknowledged the security alliance's plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

      Kishida's comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

      "I am not aware of any decision made" at Nato regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join Nato as a member or semi-member state.

