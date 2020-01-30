Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, founder and chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo, who has been chosen as the first private passenger by SpaceX, attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, October 9, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing his "mixed feelings" about participating.

This month, the 44-year-old announced he was seeking single females over 20 willing to vie to become his girlfriend for a documentary to be aired on streaming service AbemaTV. Almost 28,000 people applied.

Maezawa said he is "extremely remorseful" about the decision to pull out, apologising to the applicants and AbemaTV staff in posts to Twitter, where he is Japan's most followed account with more than 7 million followers.

Maezawa, the founder and former CEO of online fashion retailer Zozo, which he last year sold to SoftBank Group Corp, is known for launching big ideas with much fanfare - though some of them don't pan out as planned.

As CEO, he launched the Zozosuit, a polka-dot bodysuit that allowed users to collect body measurements to order custom-made clothes but which did not work well in practice.

He also outlined an ambitious overseas expansion plan that wildly undershot targets, leading to a crash in the company's stock price.

Maezawa has pledged to give away $9 million (S$12.2million) to his Twitter followers in what he says is a "social experiment" to see if the payment boosts their happiness.

More about
Japan Billionaires/Millionaires

TRENDING

Healthy people don&#039;t need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Healthy people don't need to wear surgical masks: Experts
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
What&#039;s Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong&#039;s favourite CNY memory in JB?
What's Yanxi hunk Lawrence Wong's favourite CNY memory in JB?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty
Man who offered to pay girls for their upskirt videos on Carousell pleads guilty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES