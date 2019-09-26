Japanese comedians apologise for inappropriate remarks about Naomi Osaka

TOKYO - A Japanese comedy duo have apologised after the pair reportedly said during a live event that Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, who had just won the Pan Pacific Open at the weekend, "needed some bleach".

The Japanese media said the duo, known as "A Masso", made the remark during a Sunday (Sept 22) event and also said that "she is too sunburned".

In separate messages carried on the website of their management company, Watanabe Entertainment, both women apologised for making "inappropriate, hurtful remarks" but did not refer to Osaka, whose father is Haitian, by name.

Watanabe Entertainment, also without naming Osaka, added its own apology for "remarks inconsiderate of diversity in an era where diversity is respected".

Osaka, who will turn 22 next month, has been widely hailed in Japan, which has traditionally seen itself as a racially homogeneous country.

But successful mixed-race athletes such as Osaka herself, sprinter Asuka Cambridge and baseball pitcher Yu Darvish are challenging that image.

In January, Japanese noodle company Nissin had to remove a controversial commercial in which a cartoon character depicting Osaka was shown with pale skin and light brown hair.

Nissin said it had not intended to "whitewash" Osaka.