Japanese man sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing on bullet train

Ichiro Kojima, 22, a suspect in a stabbing incident inside a Japanese Shinkansen bullet train, leaves Odawara police station after being arrested in Odawawa, west of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 10, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters File
Reuters

TOKYO - A Japanese man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a stabbing attack on a speeding bullet train in 2018 that left one dead and two others inured, sparking a national debate about safety as Tokyo prepares to host the 2020 Olympics.

Prosecutors had demanded the life sentence for Ichiro Kojima, 23, who said he had committed the crime on a 'Shinkansen' train between Tokyo and Osaka out of frustration. During Kojima's trial Japanese media reported he had said spending life in prison "was a dream" he welcomed.

The knife attack set off widespread discussion in Japan on how to improve security on the country's network of bullet trains, known for both their speed and safety, as the country braces for a flood of visitors ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics next year.

Japan still has capital punishment but prosecutors had stopped short of asking for the death penalty for Kojima, who was 21 when the attack took place. Two women received knife wounds in the incident, while Kojima fatally stabbed Kotaro Umeda, 38, who tried to stop him.

Japan's Shinkansen trains have long been known for their passenger safety. But in 2015, a man set himself on fire on one of the trains, killing himself and another passenger - an incident that prompted the installation of surveillance cameras on train carriages.

Kojima's attack prompted debate in Japan about how to improve security while still keeping trains running smoothly on very tight schedules and without inconveniencing passengers at crowded stations.

One rail firm, Central Japan Railway Co, placed security guards on all its Shinkansen trains.

Baggage inspections have so far been rejected due to concerns about inconveniencing passengers and slowing down train departures, but Japanese media has reported that research is ongoing into luggage that could scan baggage in seconds.

More about
Japan Murder/Manslaughter crime

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES