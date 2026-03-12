'I was worried about her future': Japanese mother drowns 29-year-old disabled daughter

A Japanese mother was arrested on Sunday (March 8) after she allegedly drowned her disabled daughter at home.

The incident happened in the Chiba Prefecture east of Tokyo, according to local reports.

The 58-year-old mother had been reported to the Mobara police at around 6.25am that day after she told a neighbour about killing her daughter, reported TBS News.

She had been the primary caregiver for her 29-year-old daughter, who suffered from a severe congenital physical disability and was bedridden.

Upon arrival at the woman's home, police officers found the daughter lying unconscious.

The mother admitted to drowning her daughter, having submerged her face in a tub filled with water.

"I was worried about her future," the mother told police, adding that it would be difficult for her daughter to take care of herself in the event that she died first.

"I didn't intend for my daughter to die alone, I intended to die as well," she said.

Mobara police are investigating the case as an attempted murder-suicide.

