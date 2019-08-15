Japanese researchers build robotic tail to keep elderly upright

PHOTO: Screengrab from Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Millions of years after the ancestors of humans evolved to lose their tails, a research team at Japan's Keio University have built a robotic one they say could help unsteady elderly people keep their balance.

Dubbed Arque, the grey one-metre device mimics tails such as those of cheetahs and other animals used to keep their balance while running and climbing, according to the Keio team.

"The tail keeps balance like a pendulum," said Junichi Nabeshima, a graduate student and researcher at the university's Embodied Media Project, displaying the robotic tail attached to his waist with a harness.

"When a human tilts their body one way, the tail moves in the opposite direction."

As Japan greys it is leading the industrial world in seeking ways to keep its ageing population mobile and productive.

While other nations have turned to immigrant workers to replenish a shrinking workforce, less welcoming Japan has focused more on a technological solution.

The robotic tail, which uses four artificial muscles and compressed air to move in eight directions, will remain in the laboratory for now, however, as researchers look for ways to make it more flexible, Nabeshima said.

Apart from helping the elderly get around, the team are also looking at industrial applications for the artificial appendage, such as a balance aid for warehouse workers carrying heavy loads.

"I think it would be nice to incorporate this further developed prosthetic tail into daily life, when one seeks a little more help balancing," Nabeshima said.

More about
Japan science Ageing

TRENDING

Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
NTU investigating inappropriate student behaviour at freshman orientation camp
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Another road rage incident in Malaysia goes viral
Female SCDF officer&#039;s sex videos leaked online
Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Batman Suparman slashed by Foodpanda colleague over WhatsApp argument
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple

LIFESTYLE

Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Personal shopper, shoe polishing & other (mostly) free services you didn't know about at Singapore's shopping malls
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid

SERVICES