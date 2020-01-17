Japanese suicides decline to lowest level in over 40 years

The Japanese police did not give any reason for the decline but an improving economy has undoubtedly helped and a 2007 suicide prevention programme tweaked in 2016 to allow for regional differences is apparently bearing fruit.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Suicides in Japan in 2019 fell to the lowest level in more than 40 years, police said on Friday (Jan 17), marking the 10th straight year of declines.

The number of suicides fell by 881 people, bringing the overall number under 20,000 for the first time since record-keeping began in 1978, according to preliminary police data published on Friday.

The suicide rate edged down to 15.8 people per 100,000, a dip of 0.7.

By contrast, the suicide rate in the United States, with more than twice Japan's population, was 14 per 100,000 in 2017, the latest year for which data was available - although suicide is a growing problem there.

By gender, 13,937 men and 6,022 women took their lives.

There was no breakdown by age group.

Though suicide has a long history in Japan as a way of avoiding shame or dishonour, and the country's suicide rate still tops the Group of Seven nations, a national effort has brought Japanese suicides down by about 40 per cent in roughly 15 years.

Japanese suicides peaked at 34,427 in 2003, alarming policymakers and drawing foreign attention.

Though the police did not give any reason for the decline, an improving economy has undoubtedly helped and a 2007 suicide prevention programme tweaked in 2016 to allow for regional differences is apparently bearing fruit.

Increased psychological services, a growing number of hotlines and other volunteer outreach groups that help people express their innermost feelings have all played a role.

Corporations, prompted by lawsuits from families of those who kill themselves because of overwork, have made it easier to take leave, with more offering psychological support.

A law caps overtime, and the government mandates annual stress tests in companies with more than 50 employees.

More about
Japan Suicides

TRENDING

Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Frenchy Morgan to undergo surgery to look like Asian &#039;fantasy anime doll&#039;
Frenchy Morgan to undergo surgery to look like Asian 'fantasy anime doll'
Bangkok&#039;s smog outlook worst so far
Bangkok's smog outlook worst so far

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES